Intersection


Intersection Sessions: Thad Anderson

by (WMFE)
Thad Anderson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

When classical percussionist and composer Thad Anderson sees scrap metal, he sees musical potential. Percussionists, he says are “constantly on the lookout for something new and different, even if it’s to replace a common sound or find a new or different timbre.”  

“Brake drums, for a long time, coming off an automobile were very common to replace the sounds of anvils,” says Anderson, who likes to browse the shelves of Skycraft in Orlando for unusual pieces of metal.

“I keep shakers in my car, so I can always have something percussive in my car I can play,” says Anderson.

“Percussion is not the most mobile of instruments.”

Anderson plays an instrument of his own invention called a ‘Vibrakit’. It’s a combination of vibraphone and drum kit.

His work ‘Northbound’, was inspired by a trip on SunRail. We stopped by Anderson’s studio at the University of Central Florida to hear him play a couple movements from the piece.

 


