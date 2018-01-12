 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Test Your Knowledge At “Trivia Night”

by (WMFE)
Curtis Earth hosts "Earth Trivia," making use of useless knowledge. Photo: Curtis Earth / Facebook

Curtis Earth brought bar-room trivia to central Florida a decade and a half ago and now he produces more than 20 Earth Trivia shows in central Florida.

Teams of bar-goers and restaurant patrons test their knowledge for prizes and bragging rights covering topics like history, biology, current events and answering questions like “Is Betty White alder than Sliced Bread?”

Joining the program to talk about the trivia craze is Curtis Earth, quiz master and creator of Earth Trivia and trivia host Damien Wolfe.


