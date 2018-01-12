Intersection: Test Your Knowledge At “Trivia Night”

Curtis Earth brought bar-room trivia to central Florida a decade and a half ago and now he produces more than 20 Earth Trivia shows in central Florida.

Teams of bar-goers and restaurant patrons test their knowledge for prizes and bragging rights covering topics like history, biology, current events and answering questions like “Is Betty White alder than Sliced Bread?”

Joining the program to talk about the trivia craze is Curtis Earth, quiz master and creator of Earth Trivia and trivia host Damien Wolfe.