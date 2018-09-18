 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Telling The Stories Of Hurricane Maria Evacuees

by (WMFE)
Maria Padilla. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, many residents left for Central Florida. Some have returned to the island, but many decided to stay.

Maria Padilla,  founder of orlandolatino.org, and a founding editor of El Sentinel is writing a book along with Nancy Rosado, telling the stories of survivors of the hurricane who have relocated to Central Florida. 

Padilla joins Intersection to talk about how the hurricane changed the Puerto Rican diaspora and the impact it’s had on both residents of the island and Puerto Ricans in Florida.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

