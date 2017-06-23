Intersection: TEDxOrlando

Growth, conflict and identity are three key themes of the TEDx Orlando conference this weekend. Conference board members Ron Ben-Zeev and Melissa Koch join Intersection to talk about how those themes resonate in Orlando in the 12 months since the Pulse shooting.

“The entire community really rallied, and that’s what’s fascinating,” says Ben-Zeev.

“Everyone really stepped up from the tech community to the arts to the medical.”

The conference features speakers from the medical community, like Orange County medical examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany.

Other speakers include Dr. Albert Manero of Limbitless Solutions, which makes 3D printed artificial limbs.

Conference attendees will also hear from an A.I. robot called Bina48.

Koch says it’s an opportunity to showcase the role of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

“We thought this was a wonderful way to introduce people and make them aware that this is out there, this is what it could look like, oh, and by the way it’s happening here in your back yard too,” she says.