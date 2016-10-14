Intersection: Teacher Shortage, Haiti’s Recover Efforts, & Singer/Songwriter Anthony Rouhana

The US is facing a teacher shortage. Research by the Learning Policy Institute published last month poses a question: will this shortage turn into a crisis? This research highlighted shortages in specific areas- math, science, bilingual education and special education. Joining the program – school board members from Orange and Volusia Counties. They’ll talk about where they’re having trouble hiring and what they’re doing to attract and retain good teachers.

Also, we hear from Haitians in Orlando about how they’re helping Haiti after the island was left reeling from the destructive path of Hurricane Matthew.

And Orlando area musician Anthony Rouhana joins us for a conversation about music- and a performance.