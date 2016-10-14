 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Teacher Shortage, Haiti’s Recover Efforts, & Singer/Songwriter Anthony Rouhana

by (WMFE)
The US is facing a teacher shortage. Research by the Learning Policy Institute published last month poses a question: will this shortage turn into a crisis? This research highlighted shortages in specific areas- math, science, bilingual education and special education. Joining the program – school board members from Orange and Volusia Counties. They’ll talk about where they’re having trouble hiring and what they’re doing to attract and retain good teachers.

Also, we hear from Haitians in Orlando about how they’re helping Haiti after the island was left reeling from the destructive path of Hurricane Matthew.

And Orlando area musician Anthony Rouhana joins us for a conversation about music- and a performance.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

