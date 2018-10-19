 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Tammye And Myles Hicks And The Reformation Project

Tammye & Myles Hicks. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Reformation Project is a grassroots organization that promotes inclusion of LGBTQ people by reforming church teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity. 

The organization is in Orlando this weekend for its national conference. Two of the speakers at the conference are mother and son Tammy Hicks and Myles Hicks, who were featured on the Netflix show Queer Eye

Tammye and Myles join Intersection for a conversation about their journey of faith and acceptance after Myles’s coming out. 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

