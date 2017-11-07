 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Tallahassee’s Dark Side, Jet Drag Racing & Orlando City’s Disappointing Season

by (WMFE)

There’s turmoil in Tallahassee: allegations of sexual harassment by lawmakers.

Now senate president Joe Negron has ordered an inquiry into those allegations and senator Jack Latvala says he’s stepping down temporarily from his role as chair of the appropriations committee while allegations against him are investigated.

Political commentators Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel join the program to talk about the dark side of Tallahassee.

And as it’s election day, they’ll highlight a couple races in Orlando.

Then, is there anyone out there who wants to go fast? Jet dragster driver Elaine Larsen explains what it takes to power a 280 mile per hour race car.

And Orlando City Soccer is rebuilding next season they’ll be without their star player Kaka. Can the team meet the expectations of soccer fans in the city beautiful in 2018?

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

