Intersection: Tallahassee’s Dark Side, Jet Drag Racing & Orlando City’s Disappointing Season

There’s turmoil in Tallahassee: allegations of sexual harassment by lawmakers.

Now senate president Joe Negron has ordered an inquiry into those allegations and senator Jack Latvala says he’s stepping down temporarily from his role as chair of the appropriations committee while allegations against him are investigated.

Political commentators Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel join the program to talk about the dark side of Tallahassee.

And as it’s election day, they’ll highlight a couple races in Orlando.

Then, is there anyone out there who wants to go fast? Jet dragster driver Elaine Larsen explains what it takes to power a 280 mile per hour race car.

And Orlando City Soccer is rebuilding next season they’ll be without their star player Kaka. Can the team meet the expectations of soccer fans in the city beautiful in 2018?