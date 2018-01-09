 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Talking Politics With Dick & Michelle

by (WMFE)
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee

Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

There’s a governor’s race taking shape in Florida. And whether attorney John Morgan ends up running, or not, the race is becoming a litmus test for Trump support in Florida.

Among the onslaught of bills up for consideration this legislative session is one that takes aim at collective bargaining in Florida, another one that wants to break apart the state college system, and a slate of bills focused on the environment.

Let’s talk politics with former state lawmaker and democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor and Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

