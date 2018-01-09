Intersection: Talking Politics With Dick & Michelle

There’s a governor’s race taking shape in Florida. And whether attorney John Morgan ends up running, or not, the race is becoming a litmus test for Trump support in Florida.

Among the onslaught of bills up for consideration this legislative session is one that takes aim at collective bargaining in Florida, another one that wants to break apart the state college system, and a slate of bills focused on the environment.

Let’s talk politics with former state lawmaker and democratic political analyst Dick Batchelor and Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel.