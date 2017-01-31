 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Tales From A Train

by (WMFE)
Paul Draper (l) and Mike Jarboe are a couple of the passengers Tamara Lush has interviewed for her Tales From A Train series. Photo: Tamara Lush, AP

Tamara Lush says there’s something different about travelling around the country on a train. For one thing- long stretches without wifi mean there’s plenty of time for conversation, or contemplation.

Lush, who’s a Florida based correspondent for the Associated Press, is on a writers residency on Amtrak, filing stories for a series called Tales from a Train, and working on a romance novel.

She set off on from Orlando’s Amtrak station this month on a trip around the country. We talked to Lush during a stop in California.


