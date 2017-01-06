 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Tackling Crime in Pine Hills And Apopka

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Randy Nelson, Bryan Nelson and Krystal Alexander. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Randy Nelson, Bryan Nelson and Krystal Alexander. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Apopka and Pine Hills have endured a spate of violent crime- including the fatal shooting of a 24 year old man in broad daylight and a doctor shot inside his office during a robbery. Faith leaders and others called for a stop to the violence. A task force was formed, and last week they released their report.

It focuses on education, economic development, youth crime prevention, better relationships between police and residents… and jobs.

There’s a price tag associated with programs to try and reduce crime: $1.5 M in state funding. The City of Apopka and Orange County are also asked to chip in $300,000.

Orange County Commissioner Bryan Nelson, who represents Apopka including parts of Pine Hills, Dr. Randy B. Nelson with the Criminal Justice Program at Bethune Cookman University, and Apopka resident Krystal Alexander, who’s daughter Matida Manjane was on the task force, join us for a discussion about tackling crime. 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP