Intersection: Swamps, Rivers & A Giant Flying Bear

by (WMFE)
Image: cover art for Borne, a novel by Jeff Vandermeer

The Everglades: the River of Grass, has fascinated environmentalists, enchanted photographers and challenged engineers and farmers for decades. 90.7’s Amy Green is diving into the Glades in a book she’s working on about Everglades champions George and Mary Barley.

North Florida novelist Jeff Vandermeer is inspired by the environment too, but his books offer a dystopian vision of the future populated by terrifying creatures. This Saturday, Green and Vandermeer will speak at a Functionally Literate event in Orlando. 

They join Intersection to talk about how environmental concerns inform their writing.

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

