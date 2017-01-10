 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Sustainability & Climate Change; Maitland Arts Center; Hygiene For The Homeless

by (WMFE)

Rising seas mean Florida is right in the cross hairs of climate change. But experts say there are things we can do slow it down… and prepare for the worst effects.

We chat with Phillippe Cousteau- grandson of ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau- about the warming oceans and whether it’s possible to turn the tide of climate change. And Phillip Stoddart, biology professor and mayor of South Miami, talks about king tides and how residents are dealing with the impact of climate change.

Then, Danny Powell keeps alive the spirit of the artist’s colony at the Maitland Art and History Center. Powell is the center’s first writer in residence. We visit his studio where he explains how his work is influenced by this place steeped in artistic history.

And, for the homeless, a hot shower can be an unimaginable luxury. We check in with Briana Daniel, who runs the Street Team Movement non-profit and is working to get a mobile shower unit on the road.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

