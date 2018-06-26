 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Sunshine Summit; Healthy Eating; Greenwood Cemetery

by (WMFE)

Immigration is dominating the national conversation.  The Trump administration has walked back a policy that’s seen children and parents separated at the Southern US border, and reporters and lawmakers have gotten a glimpse inside detention centers housing immigrant youth, including a center in South Florida.

As the Florida Republican Party prepares to kick off its summer conference, the Sunshine Summit, in Orlando this week, how will the immigration debate shape that summit? And what impact will it have on elections in Florida this November?

On this episode of Intersection, a conversation with the chair of the Florida GOP, Blaise Ingoglia, on the eve of the Sunshine Summit.

Summer holidays don’t have to mean fast food. We talk to a couple chefs about healthy cooking and classes that can put you on the path to eating right. Chef Gary Appelsies is on a tour of Central Florida YMCAs to promote healthy cooking, and chef Dawn Viola is about to open a teaching kitchen, This Honest Food, in Clermont.

One section of Orlando’s historic Greenwood Cemetery started to get a lot more attention since a new arrival last year. Johnny Reb, the confederate statue that was removed from its old location on the shores of Lake Eola, has brought curious visitors to the cemetery’s Confederate section. We chat to Sexton Don Price about what that means for Greenwood. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

