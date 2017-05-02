 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: SunRail Turns Three

by (WMFE)
SunRail car. Photo- Grant Gentry, WMFE

Orlando’s commuter train began service three years ago this week. The first couple weeks SunRail offered free service, and passengers packed the train cars, eager to try it out.

On a Saturday in March this year, SunRail set a ridership record, nearly 13,000 people riding the train to the Winter Park Arts Festival, a Orlando City Soccer match and college basketball playoffs.

But overall ridership in the last three years has been lower than the 4300 passengers a day anticipated by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Joining us to assess the last three years of the fledgling commuter rail service: transportation writer Dan Tracy and Steve Olson, communications manager for FDOT’s East Central Florida region.

 

 

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

