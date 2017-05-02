Intersection: SunRail Turns Three
Orlando’s commuter train began service three years ago this week. The first couple weeks SunRail offered free service, and passengers packed the train cars, eager to try it out.
On a Saturday in March this year, SunRail set a ridership record, nearly 13,000 people riding the train to the Winter Park Arts Festival, a Orlando City Soccer match and college basketball playoffs.
But overall ridership in the last three years has been lower than the 4300 passengers a day anticipated by the Florida Department of Transportation.
Joining us to assess the last three years of the fledgling commuter rail service: transportation writer Dan Tracy and Steve Olson, communications manager for FDOT’s East Central Florida region.
