Intersection: Summer At The ER; Lightning; Opera Del Sol

July 4th: a chance to kick back, hit the beach, fire up the grill, relax… but not if you’re an emergency room doctor.

Dr. Christopher Hunter explains what keeps an ER busy in summer, and why Orlando’s position as a tourism hub brings a unique set of patients through the hospital doors.

Florida is the lightning capital of the country. Researchers at the Florida Institute of Technology are in an ideal spot to study lightning but as Amitabh Nag explains sometimes they’ll give nature a hand by firing a rocket into the clouds to trigger a lightning strike.

And Opera del Sol promises a new approach to the art form. Can it attract a brand new audience? Founder Nicole Dupré outlines her vision for the opera.