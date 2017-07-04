 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Summer At The ER; Lightning; Opera Del Sol

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

July 4th: a chance to kick back, hit the beach, fire up the grill, relax… but not if you’re an emergency room doctor.

Dr. Christopher Hunter explains what keeps an ER busy in summer, and why Orlando’s position as a tourism hub brings a unique set of patients through the hospital doors.

Florida is the lightning capital of the country. Researchers at the Florida Institute of Technology are in an ideal spot to study lightning but as Amitabh Nag explains sometimes they’ll give nature a hand by firing a rocket into the clouds to trigger a lightning strike.

And Opera del Sol promises a new approach to the art form. Can it attract a brand new audience? Founder Nicole Dupré outlines her vision for the opera.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP