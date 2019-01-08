Intersection: StoryCorps Comes To Orlando

The two or three minute conversations that you hear on StoryCorps on NPR friday mornings- intimate, moving vignettes from all over the country and people from all walks of life- are distilled from longer conversations that are recorded and archived at the Library of Congress.

For the next month, the StoryCorps mobile recording booth housed inside an Airstream trailer- will be parked at the Orlando Museum of Art to record conversations from the Central Florida community.

Mobile site manager Jacqueline Van Meter says at its heart, the StoryCorps mission is one of public service- allowing people to record an intentional conversation documenting whatever they want.