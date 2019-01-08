 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: StoryCorps Comes To Orlando

by (WMFE)
Jacqueline Van Meter. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The two or three minute conversations that you hear on StoryCorps on NPR friday mornings- intimate, moving vignettes from all over the country and people from all walks of life- are distilled from longer conversations that are recorded and archived at the Library of Congress. 

For the next month, the StoryCorps mobile recording booth housed inside an Airstream trailer- will be parked at the Orlando Museum of Art to record conversations from the Central Florida community.

Mobile site manager Jacqueline Van Meter says at its heart, the StoryCorps mission is one of public service- allowing people to record an intentional conversation documenting whatever they want.

 


