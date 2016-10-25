Intersection: Stephanie Murphy; Pulse 911 Calls; Emil Buehler Planetarium

Stephanie Murphy is running for congress in Florida’s 7th district.

Murphy, who’s a Democrat, is challenging long serving Republican John Mica.

Redrawn district boundaries have made this district more appealing to the Democrats… but Murphy is a political newcomer. On today’s program we talk to Stephanie Murphy about what her goals are should she win.

Then- media organizations have been fighting to get access to all of the 911 tapes from the night of the shooting at Pulse.

The 911 calls that have been released so far paint a picture of a chaotic, confusing scene.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne explains how the audio from those calls also reveal emergency services stretched to the limit- and how they responded.

And- to get a good look at the night sky in Central Florida- you might have to head indoors.

We visit the Buehler planetarium at Seminole State College and chat with “master of the universe” Derek Demeter.