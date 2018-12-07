Intersection: State Of Sports In Orlando; Teen Vaping; Marc With A C

The UCF Knights are riding high on a 25 game winning streak, but that wasn’t enough for the college football playoff semifinals. The Orlando Magic are off to a solid start this season… can they keep it up? And Orlando City failed to make the playoffs once more- what does the future for the soccer club look like?

On this episode of Intersection, we take stock of the state of sports in the city beautiful, with Jeff Sharon, managing editor of the Black & Gold Banneret, Phillip Rossman- Reich, editor at Orlando Magic Daily and Jordan Culver, staff writer at Pro Soccer USA.

Pediatricians are worried about what they say is a rise in vaping among young people. As the US Food and Drug Administration moves to restrict the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products to teens, we talk to Orlando pediatrician, Dr. Candice Jones, about what she’s hearing from her young patients, and how she’s trying to educate them on the risks.

And singer songwriter Marc with a C returns to Intersection for a conversation about heading to the Canadian countryside to record his latest album- Obscurity- and how one of his music videos is a contender for a grammy nomination.