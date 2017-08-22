Intersection: State of Homelessness in Seminole County

Back in 2012, 60 Minutes shone a light on homelessness in Central Florida with a story about a family living in a truck in Sanford. Since then, the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness has taken a housing first approach.

This week Seminole county leaders will discuss how they’re working to get the chronically homeless housed, and how to support families who are just a paycheck away from homelessness.

Shelly Lauten, CEO of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness, Rev. Joel Hunter, chair of the Commission, and Seminole County Commission chair John Horan join Intersection to talk about the state of homelessness and the way forward.