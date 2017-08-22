 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: State of Homelessness in Seminole County

by (WMFE)
(L-R) John Horan, Joel Hunter & Shelley Lauten. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Back in 2012, 60 Minutes shone a light on homelessness in Central Florida with a story about a family living in a truck in Sanford.  Since then, the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness has taken a housing first approach.

This week Seminole county leaders will discuss how they’re working to get the chronically homeless housed, and how to support families who are just a paycheck away from homelessness.

Shelly Lauten, CEO of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness, Rev. Joel Hunter, chair of the Commission, and Seminole County Commission chair John Horan join Intersection to talk about the state of homelessness and the way forward. 

 


