 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE family, we did it!
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: State of Faith; Faculty Pay; Limbitless

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

When it comes to religion, there’s been a rise of the nones: those who consider themselves atheists, agnostic or non affiliated with a religion.

So what’s going on? On this episode of Intersection, 90.7’s Brendan Byrne takes a dive into the state of faith with the three wise guys from “Friends Talking Faith.”

Of the women entering STEM careers today, 45 percent of them will be gone from the STEM field by the time they turn 40. We’ll revisit a conversation from 90.7’s Sunshine Week series about the gender and race disparity in engineering faculty in Florida.

And Albert Manero, who co-founded the non-profit Limbitless Solutions while still a student at the UCF, spoke to the United Nations this week.

Manero was part of a panel for International Day of Persons With Disabilities. We listen back to an interview with Manero and Dr. Albert Chi about a clinical trial to test the next generation of 3D printed arms.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP