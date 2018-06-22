Intersection: Space Force; Immigration Policy; Matt Burke

President Trump says space dominance is vital to national security. He wants the department of defence to establish a new branch of the military- a space force.

On this episode of Intersection we ask the question: what would a space force look like and what would its mission be? With more countries eyeing space for resources and strategic interests, is the call for a space force coming at the right time? Or is it militarizing space misguided?

We’re joined by 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne, UCF political scientist Roger Handberg, who focuses on space and military policy, and Laura Forcyk founder of the space analysis and consulting firm Astralytical.

Following an outcry over the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy that’s separated hundreds of children from their parents at the Southern US border, President Trump signed an executive order that he says ends family separation.

So what does it mean for undocumented immigrants including children in detention? For more analysis we’re joined by Orlando based immigration attorney John Gihon..

And we revisit a performance and conversation with Deland based musician Matt Burke. He talks about his soul and funk influences and bringing Chicago Blues to the Sunshine State.