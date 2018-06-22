 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Space Force; Immigration Policy; Matt Burke

by (WMFE)

President Trump says space dominance is vital to national security. He wants the department of defence to establish a new branch of the military- a space force.

On this episode of  Intersection we ask the question: what would a space force look like and what would its mission be? With more countries eyeing space for resources and strategic interests, is the call for a space force coming at the right time? Or is it militarizing space misguided?

We’re joined by 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne, UCF political scientist Roger Handberg, who focuses on space and military policy, and Laura Forcyk founder of the space analysis and consulting firm Astralytical.

Following an outcry over the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy that’s separated hundreds of children from their parents at the Southern US border, President Trump signed an executive order that he says ends family separation.

So what does it mean for undocumented immigrants including children in detention? For more analysis we’re joined by Orlando based immigration attorney John Gihon..

And we revisit a performance and conversation with Deland based musician Matt Burke. He talks about his soul and funk influences and bringing Chicago Blues to the Sunshine State.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

