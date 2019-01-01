 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Space Command; Charter Schools & Unions; Don Price

by (WMFE)

President Trump has ordered the creation of a US space command.  A memo from the president authorizes the Defense Department to create a new command to oversee and organize space operation across all branches of the military.

On this episode of Intersection, we take a closer look now at what the space command’s role will be and how it fits into the administration’s bigger goal of a ‘space force’, in a conversation with space reporters Brendan Byrne and Chabeli Herrera, and UCF political science professor Roger Handberg. 

Teachers’ unions have traditionally opposed charter schools, but a US supreme court ruling in 2018 that’s expected to have an impact on union membership and revenue, has some unions rethinking their relationship to charter schools. We examine what that changing relationship looks like in a conversation with Education Week writer Arianna Prothero. 

And the sexton of Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery, Don Price, retired last year after more than 3 decades with the city. As sexton he helped Central Florida families through their worst moments, but he also cultivated a reputation as an historian, leading tours of the cemetery and telling stories about the city’s past. Although Price is moving on- he tells Intersection he’ll continue to lead tours of Greenwood.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

