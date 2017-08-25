Intersection: Snail Eradication In Lake Knowles

Winter Park has a snail problem in Lake Knowles. Tomorrow the city is inviting members of the public to come help remove exotic island apple snails.

Lakes Manager Amy Giannotti says native birds have trouble eating the large snails.

“They also lay a ridiculous number of eggs,” says Giannotti.

“Compared to our native apple snails which lay maybe 50 to 80 eggs per clutch per week, these island apple snails lay between 1500 and 2500 eggs per clutch per week.”

Giannotti says the snails eat the plants which provide oxygen for other animals in the lake.

People who want to join the snail hunt can sign up online.

Giannotti says wear closed-toed shoes and be prepared to wade in knee deep water.

“We provide all of the little grabbers and the gloves and the bags, and they can walk around the lake and collect snails and their egg clutches, and then we remove those and dispose of them.”