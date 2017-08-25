 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Snail Eradication In Lake Knowles

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Island Apple Snail shells. Photo: Florida Department of Conservation

Winter Park has a snail problem in Lake Knowles. Tomorrow the city is inviting members of the public to come help remove exotic island apple snails.

Lakes Manager Amy Giannotti says native birds have trouble eating the large snails.

“They also lay a ridiculous number of eggs,” says Giannotti.

“Compared to our native apple snails which lay maybe 50 to 80 eggs per clutch per week, these island apple snails lay between 1500 and 2500 eggs per clutch per week.” 

Giannotti says the snails eat the plants which provide oxygen for other animals in the lake.

People who want to join the snail hunt can sign up online.

Giannotti says wear closed-toed shoes and be prepared to wade in knee deep water.

“We provide all of the little grabbers and the gloves and the bags, and they can walk around the lake and collect snails and their egg clutches, and then we remove those and dispose of them.”

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP