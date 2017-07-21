 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Sinkholes, Writing Your Memoir, & Carly Jo Jackson

by (WMFE)

A giant sinkhole in Pasco County swallowed two homes and a boat, and is now more than 230 feet across and 50 feet deep. County officials are trying to figure out what to do with the sinkhole once it’s cleaned up.

Sinkholes: Why do they happen, how do you recover from them and what do they cost.

Then, how do you write a memoir if you’re losing your memory? Patricia Charpentier helps people write their life stories, and many of her clients suffer from alzheimer’s. She says it’s challenging, rewarding work, and sometimes a race against time.

And, Carly Jo Jackson performs some new music from her upcoming album, and talks about the craft of songwriting, touring, and how she ended up jamming out in one concert with a celebrity chef.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

