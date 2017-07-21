Intersection: Sinkholes, Writing Your Memoir, & Carly Jo Jackson

A giant sinkhole in Pasco County swallowed two homes and a boat, and is now more than 230 feet across and 50 feet deep. County officials are trying to figure out what to do with the sinkhole once it’s cleaned up.

Sinkholes: Why do they happen, how do you recover from them and what do they cost.

Then, how do you write a memoir if you’re losing your memory? Patricia Charpentier helps people write their life stories, and many of her clients suffer from alzheimer’s. She says it’s challenging, rewarding work, and sometimes a race against time.

And, Carly Jo Jackson performs some new music from her upcoming album, and talks about the craft of songwriting, touring, and how she ended up jamming out in one concert with a celebrity chef.