 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Simba Wiltz & His Big Cats

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

K "Simba" Wiltz. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

How do lions and tigers say hello? Dr. K. ‘Simba’ Wiltz has spent sixteen years studying and taking care of big cats.  Now he’s sharing what he’s learned about these magnificent creatures to the public at the Central Florida Animal Reserve.

The animal reserve is home to two dozen big cats, and it’s open to the public for guided tours.

“Seeing the cats by themselves is neat but when someone who understands and is highly educated about them can point out small details it really brings the reality of their existence home.”

Dr. Wiltz says the animal reserve is considered a sanctuary so the cats are all rescued and they stay there for the duration of their lives.

“Our role is to be part of the social safety net that just doesn’t exist for big cats,” he says.

“When cats are in need or if there are other organizations who aren’t able to make it financially these animals have no home.”

“It’s up to us as private individuals and non-profit entities to make sure that they have a home and to provide them the care that they need.”

This interview first aired on Intersection in November 2017


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP