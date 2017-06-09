Intersection Sessions: Violectric

Violectric performs on classical stringed instruments- with a twist. It’s a Central Florida band that plays classic rock riffs like Kashmir by Led Zeppelin. Violectric join us in studio to perform some songs, and talk about putting the classical into classic rock.

Violinist and founder Michelle Jones tells 90.7’s Brendan Byrne says she tries to pick songs that audiences will recognize even without the lyrics.

“We try to find things that they know the lyrics to. They may not know every lyric, but at least they’ll go “Oh, I know that song!”‘ says Jones.

And there’s an art to arranging the music for string quintet.

“What is that gorgeous harmony that’s going on top of it, and wow, there’s this little flourish in the background and we want to make sure that gets captured,” says Jones.

“Basically we’re dissecting every song down to the most minute detail, mixing it up for our instrumentation and rearranging it so everything can be played live.”

Michelle Jones, Lexy Parsons, Kaitlin Higby, Paul Cuevas, Cam Dumas, Carol Hensal and Bobby DelVeccio perform Kashmir by Led Zeppelin, Adele’s Skyfall and Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen.

They’ll perform as part of Orlando United Day on Monday.