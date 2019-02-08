 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection Sessions: Uilleann Pipes & Fiddle

by (WMFE)
Vicki Gish & Cathleen Kavanaugh. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

If you think Bagpipes- you probably think highland pipes. But the pipes you might hear in marching bands, or at weddings and funerals, aren’t the only bagpipes out there. There’s also the uilleann pipes from Ireland.

Kathleen Cavanaugh joins Intersection to perform the Uilleann pipes accompanied by Vicki Gish on fiddle.

They perform Joe Bans & the Gypsy Princess and Connaughtman’s rambles & the Old Favorite.

Cavanaugh & Gish will also join other Uilleann pipers and fiddle players at the 2019 South East Tionól at the Canterbury Retreat Center in Oviedo this weekend.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

