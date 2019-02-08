Intersection Sessions: Uilleann Pipes & Fiddle

If you think Bagpipes- you probably think highland pipes. But the pipes you might hear in marching bands, or at weddings and funerals, aren’t the only bagpipes out there. There’s also the uilleann pipes from Ireland.

Kathleen Cavanaugh joins Intersection to perform the Uilleann pipes accompanied by Vicki Gish on fiddle.

They perform Joe Bans & the Gypsy Princess and Connaughtman’s rambles & the Old Favorite.

Cavanaugh & Gish will also join other Uilleann pipers and fiddle players at the 2019 South East Tionól at the Canterbury Retreat Center in Oviedo this weekend.