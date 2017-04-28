 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection Sessions: The Pauses

by (WMFE)
Nathan Chase, Jason Kupfer & Tierney Tough. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Pauses are a three piece band from Orlando: Tierney Tough on bass and vocals, Jason Kupfer guitar and electronics and drummer Nathan Chase.

The band members grew up listening to 1990’s rock, and at some of their gigs they’ll pick a year from the 90’s and play songs from that year.

“We started with the year 1994,” says Tough.

“I think covering songs is such a delicate issue,” she says,.

“You don’t want to over do it, so if there’s an actual place for it, you can be crazy and elaborate. We go all out for these things: we have props and a photo booth. We dress up.”

“We try to time warp the entire venue,” says Kupfer.

“But it’s really just that one event, we learn all the songs, we do it the one time and it’s over. We don’t want to be a cover band,” he says.

“There was something about alternative rock during that period, where after Smells Like Teen Spirit came out, radio changed dramatically,” says Chase.

“I think it was something we all gravitated towards as impressionable youth.”

The Pauses have re-released their debut album A Cautionary Tale on cassette, and their next album will be released in the fall. This weekend they head off on a mini tour of Florida and Georgia, and next Thursday they open for Weezer at the St. Augustine Amphitheater.

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

