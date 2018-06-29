 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Sessions


Intersection Sessions: The Pauses

by Brenda Argueta (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Pauses' Tierney Tough. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando-band The Pauses are touring with a new album called “Unbuilding.” They stopped by WMFE’s studios to perform a couple songs.

The Pauses include singer, bassist and keyboard player Tierney Tough and Jason Kupfer on guitar and keyboards. Jim Nefferdorf played drums for this performance at WMFE. 

They’ve just come off a month-long tour, performing with Jonah Matranga.

“I think our show in Sacramento was really incredible, that was probably our high point” says Kupfer.

“That’s where Jonah was from. There was just a lot of hometown love, a lot of people came out. The guys from Papa Roach were there.”

The tour had some challenges too- including a show in Redding, CA.

“It was literally like a Spinal Tap sort of experimental stage performance where for like two songs I was behind my amp with a flashlight and they’re still playing,” Kupfer says.

Their last album ‘A Cautionary Tale’ was relased in 2011.

“We never really stopped being a band after the last album,” says Tough.

“We made a solid effort three years ago to just really finish out all the songs.”

Listen to their performances below:

“Don’t Wake Me Up”

“Had/Have”


