 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Sessions


Intersection Sessions: Matt Burke

by Brenda Argueta (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Matt Burke Band. Photo: MattBurkeBand.com

Matt Burke of the Deland-based Matt Burke Band moved from DeLand to Chicago. When he came back, he brought some Chicago Blues with him. 

“At the same time I was developing my original music which was largely being shaped by the sounds I was hearing in Chicago,” Burke said.

He talks to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about his soul and funk influences and bringing Chicago Blues to the Sunshine State.

This interview and performance first aired on Intersection in January 2018.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP