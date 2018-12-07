Intersection Sessions: Marc With A C

Orlando singer songwriter Marc with a C has been performing and recording for nearly two decades. His thirteenth album, Obscurity, was recorded in Canada, and released earlier this year.

And he’s in the running for a Grammy nomination with the video for his song One of these are gonna be your day.

Marc with a C joins in studio performing One of these are gonna be your day.

You can catch him at the Geek Easy this Saturday performing his annual marathon holiday show.

Click on the media players below to hear Marc perform Please Don’t Let My Art Die and Perfect For Me.