 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Sessions


Intersection Sessions: Marc With A C

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Marc with a C. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando singer songwriter Marc with a C has been performing and recording for nearly two decades. His thirteenth album, Obscurity, was recorded in Canada, and released earlier this year.

And he’s in the running for a Grammy nomination with the video for his song One of these are gonna be your day. 

Marc with a C joins in studio performing One of these are gonna be your day.

You can catch him at the Geek Easy this Saturday performing his annual marathon holiday show.

Click on the media players below to hear Marc perform Please Don’t Let My Art Die and Perfect For Me. 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP