 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection Sessions: Lakehouse Records

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Reno Musatto on the dock of his Chuluota record label, Lakehouse Records. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Reno Musatto on the dock of his Chuluota record label, Lakehouse Records. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Reno Musatto dreamed of being a rockstar as a kid growing up in Kansas. Now the blues drummer helps other musicians turn their dreams into records, with his label Lakehouse Records

Lakehouse Records in Chuluota has about 20 artists on its roster, but Musatto says he wants to add another artist every quarter.

Musatto says he got his first drumset when he was ten.

“There weren’t any drummers in the county, so I spent 80 bucks and got an old drum set, and I was instantly the best drummer in the county.”

He says the first band he started was “just awful.”

“I think we had maybe seven songs, and we played them over and over again and every thought it was ok, because there just weren’t any other bands around.”

Musatto says he’d play the songs he heard on the radio.

“I’d stay up past eleven o’clock listening to KAY Little Rock Arkansas and WLS Chicago. I heard the Beatles, I heard the Rolling Stones, and I thought, ‘That’s it, I gotta be a rock star!’ And I did.”

“Now I’m trying to help other people be rock stars.”

Musatto dropped out of university and moved to Austin Texas, which is where he started playing the blues, with W.C. Clark and his band.

After a career as a session musician, playing with the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughn and Dr. Hook, Musatto started his record label in 2011.

He has 20 artists on his roster, Americana and blues musicians including Sean Patrick and the Newgrass Revolution, Galloway and Kelliher and Buster Cousins.

Musatto says he wants to grow the label, adding add another artist every quarter.

“I’ve got to know the artist first. So usually I take them out fishing in that little john boat. We’ll spend some time and figure out what works for them,”  says Musatto.

“Yeah, I imagine it’s going to evolve and change. I hope it doesn’t get so big the artist gets lost.”

“Some of my artists have been on major labels before, and poured their heart and soul into records and had the label shelve them, which is a horrible feeling,” says Musatto.

“That’s not going to happen with this label, not while I’m running it.”

 

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP