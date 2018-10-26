 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Sessions: Kaley Honeycutt

by (WMFE)
Kaley Honeycutt. Photo: Matthew Peddie WMFE

Kaley Honeycutt’s band released their debut album- Sunny Florida-  in 2017. The Boston based Honeycutt stopped by WMFE’s studios in October last year to play a couple songs and talk about her surf rock band- formerly known as Baby- now Honey Cutt.

Honeycutt said she decided on the name “BABY!” because she was the youngest of four brothers.

“I cried a lot growing up it was very emotional and they liked to pick on me and I turned to song writing to kind of express myself so its kind of fitting,” Honeycutt said.

The song If I’m Sorry is featured on a Pulse benefit album.

“I was really happy that we all banded together and tried to do a couple things whatever we could to raise some money, [for the Pulse benefit]” said Honeycutt.

Honeycutt also performs Home Sweet Home.

This interview first aired on Intersection in October 2017


