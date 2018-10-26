Intersection Sessions: Kaley Honeycutt

Kaley Honeycutt’s band released their debut album- Sunny Florida- in 2017. The Boston based Honeycutt stopped by WMFE’s studios in October last year to play a couple songs and talk about her surf rock band- formerly known as Baby- now Honey Cutt.

Honeycutt said she decided on the name “BABY!” because she was the youngest of four brothers.

“I cried a lot growing up it was very emotional and they liked to pick on me and I turned to song writing to kind of express myself so its kind of fitting,” Honeycutt said.

The song If I’m Sorry is featured on a Pulse benefit album.

“I was really happy that we all banded together and tried to do a couple things whatever we could to raise some money, [for the Pulse benefit]” said Honeycutt.

Honeycutt also performs Home Sweet Home.

This interview first aired on Intersection in October 2017