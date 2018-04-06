 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection Sessions: Jared Violin

by (WMFE)
Jared Burnett

Jared Burnett is not your typical violinist. He has been referred to as Fabio-esque and his skills are just as good as his looks.

Burnett started playing the violin at the age of 3 in Lakeland, Florida. He has gone on to perform in places like Carnegie Hall, on Broadway, and tour with Cirque Du Soleil.

Along with non-typical violinist looks, his signature six-string green electric violin is also not what you would imagine.

“When you think of a typical violin, you think of the acoustic wooden instrument. This is the complete rock-and-roll version of that,” said Burnett.

Burnett played a few songs in the studio and had a chat with 90.7’s Matthew Peddie.

To listen to the songs Burnett played at WMFE studios click here for our SoundCloud.


Matthew Peddie

