Intersection Sessions: Handmade Amigo

Kevin James Bond’s video of Babalu was of the top five local favorites for NPR Music’s tiny desk contest, as voted by WMFE listeners. Back in February we interviewed Bond and his band Handmade, Amigo on Intersection.

Handmade Amigo are Kevin Bond on guitar and vocals, Andrew Bond on bass, Andrew Weeks on guitar and Vince Lis on drums.

The band has been playing together for over a decade.

“The four of us have been playing for probably 12 or 13 years,” Kevin said. “We’re the core. We’ve been playing for a long time.”

Handmade Amigo join Intersection to perform Babalu, The Loser (which is based on a Shel Silverstein Poem) and Let It Roll or The Whale.

Click here to watch more of the Tiny Desk videos