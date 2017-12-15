 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection Sessions: Fiddle Jam Calls Pub Home Every Other Wednesday

by (WMFE)
The Every Other Wednesday session takes over downtown Orlando's Harp & Celt. Photo: Brendan Byrne

Pint glasses full of stout and cider pepper a small table in the back corner of downtown Orlando’s Harp and Celt.

Around it, musicians are unpacking fiddles, flutes, banjos and guitars ahead of the Every Other Wednesday session.

Jam session leaders Vicki Gish and Scott Vocca started the group more than fifteen years ago at another Irish pub. When that spot closed down, they found a new place to play traditional Irish folk tunes.

EOWS musicians: 

Scott Vocca- octave mandolin, banjo

Kathleen Dugan Cavanagh – uilleann pipes and whistle

Justin Murphy – flute, whistle & uilleann pipes

John Benton – guitar, mandolin & banjo

Chris Johnson – fiddle

Sharon Hartmann – fiddle

Jason VanSteenwyk -fiddle

Michael Dugger – button accordion


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to

