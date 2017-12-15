Intersection Sessions: Fiddle Jam Calls Pub Home Every Other Wednesday

Pint glasses full of stout and cider pepper a small table in the back corner of downtown Orlando’s Harp and Celt.

Around it, musicians are unpacking fiddles, flutes, banjos and guitars ahead of the Every Other Wednesday session.

Jam session leaders Vicki Gish and Scott Vocca started the group more than fifteen years ago at another Irish pub. When that spot closed down, they found a new place to play traditional Irish folk tunes.

EOWS musicians:

Scott Vocca- octave mandolin, banjo

Kathleen Dugan Cavanagh – uilleann pipes and whistle

Justin Murphy – flute, whistle & uilleann pipes

John Benton – guitar, mandolin & banjo

Chris Johnson – fiddle

Sharon Hartmann – fiddle

Jason VanSteenwyk -fiddle

Michael Dugger – button accordion