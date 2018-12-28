 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection Sessions: Eugene Snowden

by (WMFE)
Eugene Snowden and Justin Kangrga. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Eugene Snowden is a legend in the Orlando music scene. He built a reputation with his band the legendary JC’s, and more recently as a solo artist.

Every Wednesday, Snowden brings his unique style of blues to Lil’ Indies in downtown Orlando, in a musical residency called ‘Ten Pints of Truth’.

Snowden joins Intersection with Justin Kangrga for a performance and a conversation about his musical journey and how he’s keeping the spirit of blues alive with his residency.

Snowden performs How Far Am I From Canaan, Memphis, and Liftin’ Me. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

