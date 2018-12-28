Intersection Sessions: Eugene Snowden

Eugene Snowden is a legend in the Orlando music scene. He built a reputation with his band the legendary JC’s, and more recently as a solo artist.

Every Wednesday, Snowden brings his unique style of blues to Lil’ Indies in downtown Orlando, in a musical residency called ‘Ten Pints of Truth’.

Snowden joins Intersection with Justin Kangrga for a performance and a conversation about his musical journey and how he’s keeping the spirit of blues alive with his residency.

Snowden performs How Far Am I From Canaan, Memphis, and Liftin’ Me.