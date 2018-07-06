 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Sessions


Intersection Sessions: Carly Jo Jackson

by Brenda Argueta (WMFE)
Carly Jo Jackson

South Florida singer-songwriter Carly Jo Jackson has performed at small venues and large-  including in front of 60,000 football fans at a San Francisco 49ers game.

Jackson describes it as “quite an awesome thing.”

“Just the sound of that amount of people and whenever all the focal point is even on you for one moment, it’s like being underneath a burner,” Jackson says. “It’s incredibly embarrassing and fun at the same time. I’m addicted to that.”

Jackson joins us to perform “Clipped Wings” and “Movin’ On.”

This interview originally aired July 2017.


