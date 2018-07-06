Intersection Sessions: Carly Jo Jackson

South Florida singer-songwriter Carly Jo Jackson has performed at small venues and large- including in front of 60,000 football fans at a San Francisco 49ers game.

Jackson describes it as “quite an awesome thing.”

“Just the sound of that amount of people and whenever all the focal point is even on you for one moment, it’s like being underneath a burner,” Jackson says. “It’s incredibly embarrassing and fun at the same time. I’m addicted to that.”

Jackson joins us to perform “Clipped Wings” and “Movin’ On.”

This interview originally aired July 2017.