Intersection Sessions: Beemo Releases A New Album

Beemo has a new album: Bustin Out’. Dan Harshbarger, Matt Juliano, Justin Braun & Tony Mickle join Intersection to perform the track Barricades, and talk about what’s next: performances that showcase the new album, sharing a stage with Brett Michaels and adding new instruments to deepen the sound of the band.

Plus Justin reminisces about an early career as a 12 year old child actor, playing the part of a dancing television mascot for a PBS station.