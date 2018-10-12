 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection Sessions: Beemo Releases A New Album

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Beemo- (l-r) Sean Quinn, Dan Harshbarger, Tony Mickle, Matt Juliano. Seated: Justin Braun. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Beemo- (l-r) Sean Quinn, Dan Harshbarger, Tony Mickle, Matt Juliano. Seated: Justin Braun. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Beemo has a new album: Bustin Out’.  Dan Harshbarger, Matt Juliano, Justin Braun & Tony Mickle join Intersection to perform the track Barricades, and talk about what’s next: performances that showcase the new album, sharing a stage with Brett Michaels and adding new instruments to deepen the sound of the band.

Plus Justin reminisces about an early career as a 12 year old child actor, playing the part of a dancing television mascot for a PBS station.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP