Intersection: Seeking Answers On Florida’s Red Tide Outbreak

Red Tide is believed to be behind this fish kill in Cocoa Beach. Photo courtesy Brevard County

Blue-green algae hit the headlines in 2016,  clogging the waterways around the St. Lucie river with Toxic slime.

The blue-green algae is still around, and now there’s another aquatic menace spreading along the Atlantic coast and littering the beaches with dead fish: red tide. So what’s behind these blooms? How much do scientists know about what causes red tide and how and why it spreads?

Today on Intersection we take a closer look at the problems fouling Florida’s waterways. We’re joined by 90.7’s environmental reporter Amy Green,  Stetson University Water Institute executive director Clay Henderson, and Mote Marine Program Manager for Environmental Health, Dr. Tracy Fanara. 

 


