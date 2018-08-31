 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Security At Gaming Tournaments After The Jacksonville Shooting

by (WMFE)
Image courtesy of Sam Churchill, via Flckr, creative commons

Last weekend’s deadly shooting at an E-Sports tournament in Jacksonville shocked the gaming community. 

Alex Jebailey is the founder of CEO Gaming, a company that organizes fighting game tournaments. He says gamers and event organizers alike are reconsidering security in the wake of the shooting.

Jebailey talks to Intersection about how he’s addressing those concerns, and how the close knit e-sports community is rallying around the victims of the shooting.


