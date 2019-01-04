Intersection: School Safety; UCF Football; Cameron Ross and the Raglan Roots Coalition

After last year’s mass shooting in Parkland, parents, law enforcement, school leaders and lawmakers have been trying to figure out how to prevent the next school shooting.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School public safety commission sent its first report to Tallahassee this week- with recommendations including beefing up security and surveillance and arming school staff.

On this episode of Intersection we explore what the The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission report means for students and staff at schools statewide, with WLRN reporter Caitie Switalski, school security consultant and former police officer Zach Hudson, and Seminole County sheriff Dennis Lemma.

At Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day, the UCF knights winning run came to an end- thanks to the LSU tigers. As the team prepares for the offseason- UCF’s two year undefeated streak leaves a question about what goes into deciding who makes the college playoffs. We’ll explore that question with Jeff Sharon, managing editor of the Black and Gold Banneret.

And fiddle player Cameron Ross is heading back home to compete in BBC Scotland’s young traditional musician of the year contest. Ross has been honing his craft in Orlando for the last couple years- he joins us to perform with the Raglan Roots coalition.