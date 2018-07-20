 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: School Board Election; Tariffs; Luke Wagner

by (WMFE)

Candidates for the Orange County school board are making their pitch to voters. On this episode of Intersection, we hear part of a forum recorded at Baldwin Park Elementary School in Orlando last Tuesday, where candidates talked about teacher retention and school safety.

Tariffs have businesses on edge, worried about the price on components they import, and retaliatory tariffs on things they export.

Alice Ancona with the Florida Chamber of Commerce weighs in on what tariffs mean for our $1 trillion economy, and the way forward for businesses as a trade war heats up.

And Orlando singer songwriter Luke Wagner channels the spirit of red dirt music and evokes his childhood heroes The Eagles. Wagner and violinist Tanner Johnson join us on Intersection to perform songs from Wagner’s upcoming album.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

