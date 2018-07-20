Intersection: School Board Election; Tariffs; Luke Wagner

Candidates for the Orange County school board are making their pitch to voters. On this episode of Intersection, we hear part of a forum recorded at Baldwin Park Elementary School in Orlando last Tuesday, where candidates talked about teacher retention and school safety.

Tariffs have businesses on edge, worried about the price on components they import, and retaliatory tariffs on things they export.

Alice Ancona with the Florida Chamber of Commerce weighs in on what tariffs mean for our $1 trillion economy, and the way forward for businesses as a trade war heats up.

And Orlando singer songwriter Luke Wagner channels the spirit of red dirt music and evokes his childhood heroes The Eagles. Wagner and violinist Tanner Johnson join us on Intersection to perform songs from Wagner’s upcoming album.