Intersection: Sanford 5 Years After Trayvon Martin Shooting & Saxophonist Malo Kingsley

It’s been five years since the shooting of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin. Sanford became the focal point for the world’s media as protesters demanded an arrest for the shooter, George Zimmerman, and the spotlight stayed on Sanford the following year as a jury found Zimmerman not guilty of murder.

The shooting and its aftermath put pressure on the city’s police department and highlighted tensions between the police and the historic African American community of Goldsboro.

On today’s program we’ll talk to mayor Jeff Triplett and the chief of police Cecil Smith about the work the city’s done to repair those divisions in the community. We’ll also talk to community, business and faith leaders about race relations in Sanford now.

Then, Malo Kingsley got his first saxophone when he was 11. Now 23, the young jazz musician joins us to perform a couple standards… and talk about his musical journey.