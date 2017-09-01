 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: SALES

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)
Play Audio

Left to right is Jordan Shih and Lauren Morgan. Photo: Matthew Peddie WMFE.

Jordan Shih and Lauren Morgan perform under the name SALES. Their music’s been described as low-fi, nuanced, indie pop.

Shih and Morgan have known each other since high school and have been working together on SALES together since 2013.

“That’s when we wrote Renee, and we’re a fairly young band I would say,” Morgan said.

Shih said he wrote the song ‘Sorry Bro’ after getting in a fight with Morgan. “Yeah we got in a huge fight. I don’t even remember. But I felt bad about it,” Shih said.

“We weren’t talking for a few days. And I just felt really bad, and started working on music, and that’s what I tracked up.

“It’s one of my favorite tracks actually,” said Morgan.

SALES newest album will be released single by single on a month to month basis starting in September, Shih said.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP