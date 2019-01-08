 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Ron DeSantis Sworn In As Florida’s 46th Governor

by (WMFE)
Governor Elect Ron DeSantis in Orlando. Photo: DeSantis Campaign / Twitter

Ron DeSantis was sworn in as Florida’s 46th governor. Advocates for school choice and the environment have high hopes for the former congressman.

DeSantis campaigned on a platform of improving the state’s water quality, and he favors expanding the use of school vouchers.

Details of how he’ll govern are beginning to take shape, but as Florida Trend associate editor Jason Garcia writes in the latest edition of the magazine, DeSantis is a mystery to many Floridians. Garcia joins Intersection to discuss what to expect from the state’s new governor. 

 


