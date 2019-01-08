Intersection: Ron DeSantis Sworn In As Florida’s 46th Governor

Ron DeSantis was sworn in as Florida’s 46th governor. Advocates for school choice and the environment have high hopes for the former congressman.

DeSantis campaigned on a platform of improving the state’s water quality, and he favors expanding the use of school vouchers.

Details of how he’ll govern are beginning to take shape, but as Florida Trend associate editor Jason Garcia writes in the latest edition of the magazine, DeSantis is a mystery to many Floridians. Garcia joins Intersection to discuss what to expect from the state’s new governor.