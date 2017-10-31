 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Reviewing The Constitution, Going To Mars & Touring The Greenwood Cemetery

by (WMFE)

What do you know about the separation of powers of the different branches of government in Florida? How important is the independence of the judiciary? What does the constitution revision commission do?

According to one survey, only one in ten Floridians are aware of the constitution revision commission. So the Florida Bar has launched a public education campaign to get people up to speed. A crash course in civics and the CRC.

Then, how do you stay sane on Mars? Humans haven’t got to the red planet yet, but when we do… those astronauts are going to need some help dealing with the psychological challenges of deep space travel.

And it’s Halloween, so who better to talk to about Orlando hauntings than the Sexton of the Greenwood Cemetery Don Price? We visit the historic cemetery ahead on Intersection.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

