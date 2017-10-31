Intersection: Reviewing The Constitution, Going To Mars & Touring The Greenwood Cemetery

What do you know about the separation of powers of the different branches of government in Florida? How important is the independence of the judiciary? What does the constitution revision commission do?

According to one survey, only one in ten Floridians are aware of the constitution revision commission. So the Florida Bar has launched a public education campaign to get people up to speed. A crash course in civics and the CRC.

Then, how do you stay sane on Mars? Humans haven’t got to the red planet yet, but when we do… those astronauts are going to need some help dealing with the psychological challenges of deep space travel.

And it’s Halloween, so who better to talk to about Orlando hauntings than the Sexton of the Greenwood Cemetery Don Price? We visit the historic cemetery ahead on Intersection.