Intersection: Responding To Violent Crime & Terror Attacks

After a workplace shooting in Orlando that left five people and the shooter dead, the Orange County Sheriff ruled out terrorism and called on the community to help prevent further fatal shootings.

So what are the differences in how law enforcement, the community, and the media respond to violent crimes that are classified as terrorism- and crimes that aren’t? How has the on the ground response of law enforcement changed to mass shootings?

And what’s the role of the media in getting information out there? Joining Intersection to discuss these questions: Orlando attorney Vince Citro, who was a federal prosecutor specializing in counter-terrorism and national security, UCF associate professor of Journalism Will Kinnally, and former FBI special agent Dave Couvertier, who now consults on crime prevention, active shooter preparedness, and media crisis management and communications.