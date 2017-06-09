 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Responding To Violent Crime & Terror Attacks

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

After a workplace shooting in Orlando that left five people and the shooter dead, the Orange County Sheriff ruled out terrorism and called on the community to help prevent further fatal shootings.

So what are the differences in how law enforcement, the community, and the media respond to violent crimes that are classified as terrorism- and crimes that aren’t? How has the on the ground response of law enforcement changed to mass shootings?

And what’s the role of the media in getting information out there? Joining Intersection to discuss these questions: Orlando attorney Vince Citro, who was a federal prosecutor specializing in counter-terrorism and national security,  UCF associate professor of Journalism Will Kinnally, and former FBI special agent Dave Couvertier, who now consults on crime prevention, active shooter preparedness, and media crisis management and communications.  


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP