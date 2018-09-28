 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Rescue Task Force; Chris Ferguson; Rimma Bergeron-Langlois

by (WMFE)

First responders in more and more cities across the US are being forced to confront the question of just how prepared they are for a mass shooting.

This week 90.7’s Abe Aboraya and ProPublica brought you an in-depth look at how firefighters and EMTS  are training to get to victims of violence and start medical treatment sooner.

On this episode of Intersection- how Pulse changed the conversation about responding to a mass shootings, how the ‘rescue task force’ model for EMT response could help save more lives in these tragedies, and what still needs to change.

Joining the show are 90.7’s Abe Aboraya, Edward Reed Smith, medical director of the Arlington County VA Fire Department & Captain Scott Quirarte, battalion chief with the Ventura County Fire Department.

Then- Chris Ferguson- who flew the shuttle as a NASA astronaut- is headed back to space. This time he’ll be piloting the Boeing Starliner, one of the commercial spacecraft designed to take astronauts into orbit from US soil. He talks with 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about the mission and the new spacecraft.

And- the Orlando Philharmonic launches its new season with a trip around the globe- featuring music that evokes Scotland, Rome, and Puerto Rico. A conversation with concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois and music director Eric Jacobsen. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

