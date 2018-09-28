Intersection: Rescue Task Force; Chris Ferguson; Rimma Bergeron-Langlois

First responders in more and more cities across the US are being forced to confront the question of just how prepared they are for a mass shooting.

This week 90.7’s Abe Aboraya and ProPublica brought you an in-depth look at how firefighters and EMTS are training to get to victims of violence and start medical treatment sooner.

On this episode of Intersection- how Pulse changed the conversation about responding to a mass shootings, how the ‘rescue task force’ model for EMT response could help save more lives in these tragedies, and what still needs to change.

Joining the show are 90.7’s Abe Aboraya, Edward Reed Smith, medical director of the Arlington County VA Fire Department & Captain Scott Quirarte, battalion chief with the Ventura County Fire Department.

Then- Chris Ferguson- who flew the shuttle as a NASA astronaut- is headed back to space. This time he’ll be piloting the Boeing Starliner, one of the commercial spacecraft designed to take astronauts into orbit from US soil. He talks with 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about the mission and the new spacecraft.

And- the Orlando Philharmonic launches its new season with a trip around the globe- featuring music that evokes Scotland, Rome, and Puerto Rico. A conversation with concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois and music director Eric Jacobsen.