Intersection


Intersection: Reporting On Trauma

by (WMFE)
Naseem Miller and Silvia Foster-Frau. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando, Las Vegas, Sutherland Springs, Parkland- and now Jacksonville. These are just some of the cities across the US confronted with mass shootings and their aftermath.

Covering these traumatic events presents a practical and psychological challenge that can stretch the resources of a newsroom and its reporters. So- after connecting on Facebook last November, the Orlando Sentinel’s senior health reporter Naseem Miller and the San Antonio Express-News’ Immigration Reporter Silvia Foster Frau decided to form a support network.

The private Facebook group Journalists covering trauma now has hundreds of members.

Intersection’s Matthew Peddie caught up with Miller and Foster Frau at the Investigative Reporters and Editors conference in Orlando back in June.

Miller began by talking about the practical support that newsrooms and reporters offer their peers in the aftermath of a mass shooting. 

This interview first aired on Intersection in June 2016


